Rani Mukerji birthday bash INSIDE PICS: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & others party with actress

Rani Mukerji is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. In her decades-long career, Rani has proven her acting mettle time and again on the silver screen. Her performances in films like Black, Mardaani, Hichki, and others have been applauded by viewers and critics alike. And over the years, she has earned an army of fans who are always excited to watch her on-screen. Yesterday, on the 21st of March, as Rani turned a year older fans and friends wished her on Instagram and Twitter, even though she’s not on social media platforms. And now, her friends Manish Malhotra, Shanoo Sharma, and Vaibhavi Merchant have treated fans to some inside pictures of Rani’s birthday bash.

Yesterday, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a few pictures from Rani Mukerji's birthday party. The actress was seen looking extremely beautiful as she donned a lime-green dress. Her hair was kept open and styled in soft waves. Her makeup looked flawless punctuated by glittery eyeshadow and bold red lipstick. Sharing the picture, Manish wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #ranimukerjee”. In another picture, we saw him posing with Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, reputed choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Vaibhavi and Shanoo also posted pictures with Rani on their Instagram spaces.

Take a look at the Inside pictures from Rani Mukerji’s birthday:

Rani will be next seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. On her special day, Rani got candid about the film and said that it is quite close to her heart.

Talking about it, Rani stated that she is quite emotionally invested in the story as she could connect with it as an actor and even as a mother. “These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group,” she added.

