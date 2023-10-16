Rani Mukerji calls Shah Rukh Khan 'romance'; latter conveys Kajol's message at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening

With his first movie as a director, Karan Johar made a timeless classic that is also difficult for him to beat. 25 years ago, he decided to cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, and Rani Mukerji together and came up with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which is still receiving love from cinephiles. As the film touched a new milestone, the makers decided to celebrate the feat by re-releasing the movie on select screens in Mumbai. To everyone’s surprise, the shows got booked within minutes. SRK, Rani, and KJo also attended the screening at a theater wherein the actress spoke greatly of the King of Romance.

Rani Mukerji calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘romance’

Dressed in a white organza saree with a black border, the Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway actress personified grace at the special screening of KKHH. During their fan interaction, Rani spoke greatly of SRK and called him ‘romance’. In a viral video, she can be seen saying, “Shah Rukh for me is romance itself, he’s love and I have loved Shah Rukh from the time I saw him the first time because he’s the most gracious man ever descended on planet.” She also praised Karan Johar and said that the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lies because of the writing of KJo.

Take a look at the video:

While Rani and SRK relived old memories and spoke about the movie, Kajol, who was an imminent part of the love story couldn’t make it to the screening due to prior commitments. However, the Jawan actor took the opportunity to convey her message to the fans who were gathered to watch the star cast of the iconic movie. He said in the clip, “Kajol, who unfortunately is not here because she had to rush to a shooting outdoors said that please give my lots of love to all of you.”

Take a look at the video below:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was theatrically released on October 16, 1998, and later became a commercial success. To celebrate 25 years of the movie, it was re-released on some screens in Mumbai on October 15, 2023.

