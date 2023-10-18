Rani Mukerji completes 27 years in Hindi Film Industry; ‘I have organically made family, beyond my own family’

Rani Mukerji is one of the most proficient actresses we’ve ever had. The actress stepped into Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in the year 1997. Ever since then, she has been a part of various iconic movies. In a long illustrious career, Rani has proved her versatility with a variety of choices in her films. Interestingly, the actress completed a successful 27 years in the Hindi film industry today.

Rani Mukerji completes 27 years in the Hindi film industry

The elated Rani Mukerji expressed happiness over her journey. In a statement shared, the actress stated that it doesn’t feel like that 27 years have passed. When she looks back at the moment, it feels like she has just debuted a few years back. She expressed hunger to work, as it was in her first film. “Just to think of Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, my first film and what I learnt in that film, is something that I will never forget. What I didn't realize as a newcomer then, was the magical world of cinema that I was getting into because I wasn't the regular wide-eyed person, who wanted to join cinema. It was something more like I was asked to do, told to do. So I got into it, and I did not understand much,” she was quoted saying.

The actress further recalls that during the initial phase of her career, she had certain professions in her mind to opt like interior designer, however, if she wasn’t an actress, she wouldn’t have received this kind of love from the audience which she has received in past 27 years. She said, “I have organically made a family, beyond my own family, which I think is very precious to me. Our fans don't normally realize this but the adrenaline rush that we get when we see the love that they have for us, makes us strive harder.”

Rani Mukerji recalls the time of her debut release in 1996

In addition to this, she further recalled the memorable day, October 18, 1996, when her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She shared that at that point in time, her family was going through a lot. She talked about her father going through a heart surgery as she said, “It also takes me back to the fact that my father was having a very important heart surgery at that time and I remember him going to the theatre to watch my first film in Gaiety Galaxy. On his way back from the hospital he got discharged! I remember him weeping like a child in happiness after seeing the love I received from the audience when they clapped and whistled on my dialogues!. That memory is something that will never leave me ever! His enthusiasm his pride and his love for me is beyond what I can explain verbally!!. Finally, his daughter became a movie star something that he never would have imagined for me.”

Rani Mukerji expresses gratitude towards her co-stars, fans and critics

She further expressed her gratitude towards Salim Khan, Ashok Gaikwad, Shadaab Khan, Divya Dutta, Saeed Jaffrey, Asrani, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Mohnish Behl and other from film. She also thanked DOP Anwar Siraz, the choreographers - Nimish Bhatt, Rekha Chinni Prakash, Chinni Prakash for being so kind to her and make her feel like a family on set.

On a concluding note, Rani expressed her gratefulness to the audience for accepting her with her first film and giving her so much affection. She also thanked critics for appreciating her work in her very first film. “Critics shape perception towards a film or an actor, and they were also instrumental towards boosting my confidence towards my craft. The combination of validation that I got from the audience and critics made me really happy as it told me to chase my dreams with even more conviction,” she stated.

Ecstatic by her journey, a proud Rani expressed excitement about what her next 27 years in the cinema are going to be like.

