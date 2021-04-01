Rani Mukerji on completing 25 years in film industry: Would not have survived without my fans

Rani Mukerji has completed 25 years in Bollywood. The actress, who has given many hits in her career, talks about her glorious journey.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has completed 25 years in the Indian film industry this year. Her incredibly successful career is punctuated by stellar, award-winning performances and Rani has surely given Indian cinema some of the most iconic and powerful women on screen. The Bengali beauty ruled the box office in the 90s and has given some memorable hits. For the huge icon of Indian cinema, her journey has been about constant learning. But also gives credit to her fans for making her journey so memorable.

Talking about her journey, actress Rani said, “My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity.” She credits the support of her fans to be a huge pillar of strength. “Without my fans, I would not have been able to survive, especially with the kind of prejudices a married actress with a baby has to go through. The fact that they have supported me throughout is nothing short of a miracle and that’s why I’m still working and doing relevant work,” she added.

About her miracle run at the box office with her huge blockbusters and her epic performances, Rani says, “When I think of the number of years, it seems like a very long time but honestly for me it just seems like my journey has never stopped. It’s just gone on and on since the day I was 16 and started working. Now, 25 years feels the same because the struggle is yet on, learning is still on as an actor. There is a lot that I have to accomplish, there is a lot that I have to learn.”

She adds, “For an actor, learning never stops and the more experience I have with different directors, different technicians, different co-stars, I get to learn a lot. It still feels nice and I am raring to go because with each film, I kind of discover a new me and I love telling stories - important stories, powerful women stories.”

Rani will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: From Reporter to Police Officer; 5 roles that showed her versatility as an artist

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×