Rani Mukerji DISCLOSES about Abhishek Bachchan not being a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2; Says ‘We’ll miss him’

As YRF announced Bunty Aur Babli 2 recently, Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising her role of Babli in the sequel. She also confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan will not be a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Remember Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli? The 2005 release was one of the popular movies back then and Rani-Abhishek’s chemistry in the movie was loved by the audience. While Bunty Aur Babli continues to be among the top entertaining movies of all time, Yash Raj Films has finally announced a sequel to the movie. To note, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead.

Interestingly, Rani will also be seen playing a key role in this much talked about sequel. Quite expectedly, there were reports that our original Bunty aka Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2. However, Rani has cleared the air saying Abhishek is not a part of the movie. The actress stated that while the duo was asked to the reprise their roles, things didn’t work out between Abhishek and YRF. She also emphasised that the team will be missing the original Bunty.

“Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly,” Rani added.

To note, after Abhishek’s exit, has been roped in to play junior Bachchan’s role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Interestingly, the movie will mark Rani and Saif’s reunion after 11 years. The duo last shared the screen space in 2008 release Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic. Helmed by Varun Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be set in today’s time.

