Rani Mukerji dons green salwar suit as she seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai; WATCH

Rani Mukerji was one of the top-most actresses of her time. She made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan. Mukerji had her first commercial success with the action film Ghulam (1998) and breakthrough with the romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Over the years, the stunner has starred in many blockbusters and it won't be wrong to say that there is no other like her. She still enjoys a massive fan following and fans still love to see her on the silver screen.



Earlier today, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress was spotted in the city as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. Rani Mukerji was also joined by her brother Raja Mukerji. The actress was seen wearing a green floral salwar suit and added a pink dupatta with it. She also a wore pair of glasses and a face mask. Rani also posed for the shutterbugs as she made her way to the car.

Check out Rani Mukerji's VIDEO:

Rani is rarely seen making public appearances. She was last spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash which was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani reprised her part as Babli from Bunty Aur Babli in the successor Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The film was directed by debutante Varun V. Sharma.



Next, the actress will be seen in Ashima Chibber's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Earlier, she got candid about her upcoming movie and said that it is quite close to her heart. "These are stories that need to be told. I'm hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It's an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group," she added. Rani further stated that she is looking forward to working on brilliant scripts in the coming years.