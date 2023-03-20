Rani Mukerji enjoys pre-birthday celebration with the paparazzi by cutting a scrumptious chocolate cake-WATCH

Rani Mukerji is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress was recently seen in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and her performance in the movie is garnering a lot of applause. Rani Mukerji will celebrate her 45th birthday tomorrow. Ahead of her birthday, she was seen celebrating with the paparazzi by cutting a delicious-looking chocolate cake!

Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi

On Monday evening, Rani Mukerji stepped out, and was seen enjoying pre-birthday celebration with the media. She was dressed casually in a white shirt paired with dark blue denim jeans, and had thick-framed glasses on. She tied her hair back in a bun, and was spotted sans makeup as she cut the cake, while the paparazzi sang the birthday song for her. Rani looked happy as she cut the cake, and offered it to the photographers. Check out the video below!

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta. The film released in theatres on March 17,2023. Rani plays the role of an Indian mother named Debika, who fights against all odds, after her kids are taken away from her in Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for Rani’s performance in the film. He took to his Twitter account and gave a shout-out to the film. "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, Anirban Bhattacharya, Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, Balaji Gauri all shine,” wrote SRK.

Rani Mukerji on the film’s success

Rani Mukerji is happy that the film is garnering a good response from the audience. She said that she is glad Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is showing everyone that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post-pandemic world. Rani believes if the film is good, there’ll always be an audience who will come to the theatres to have a unique community viewing experience.

