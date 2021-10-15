Rani Mukerji fondest Durga Puja memories include daughter Adira; Find out

On Thursday, Rani Mukerji joined the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with Kajol and others. Rani’s love for the festival is well-known and she has often cherished memories of the Puja. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rani said that despite being packed up with her next film shoot she managed to visit a Pandal one day.

Due to the pandemic, this year the festivities have been kept low-key, keeping in mind the protocols and restrictions. Rani spoke to Bombay Times and said that they wanted to have a full-fledged Durga Puja this time, but since the planning happens seven to eight months in advance, they had no idea how things would be.

She shares, “Over the years, my favourite thing about Durga Puja is getting together with the entire family and all my friends during these five days when we enjoy the food, dressing up and connecting with each other. The other thing that we love doing, which we missed this year again, is serving food to the many people who visit our Puja. I think every Bengali, wherever they are in the world, waits for these five days to rejoice with their dear ones.”

Rani also disclosed her fondest Durga Puja memories and said, “I think my fondest memories would have to be of my daughter Adira attending the Puja in 2019 when she was old enough to enjoy herself and experience everything. Surprisingly, she was only three years old then, and it is amazing that till date, she remembers the kadak chai which she had from one of the stalls at the venue.”