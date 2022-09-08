Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego to watch hubby Aditya Chopra’s Broadway musical debut 'Come Fall In Love'

Actress Rani Mukerji who is married to filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra, headed to San Diego to watch her husband's Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love (CFIL). The musical is the celebration of love and how it unites people and culture. The musical is being performed at The Old Globe theatre in San Diego and is receiving appreciation from the audience. Come Fall In Love marks Aditya Chopra's debut as the director and Rani Mukerji will watch the musical this weekend.

To note, Come Fall In Love is the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway and is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised by the minute. For those unaware, Vishal and Shekhar are also debuting as composers in the musical while Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer.