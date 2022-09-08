Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego to watch hubby Aditya Chopra’s Broadway musical debut 'Come Fall In Love'
Aditya Chopra is making his debut as a director with Broadway musical debut 'Come Fall In Love'.
Actress Rani Mukerji who is married to filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra, headed to San Diego to watch her husband's Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love (CFIL). The musical is the celebration of love and how it unites people and culture. The musical is being performed at The Old Globe theatre in San Diego and is receiving appreciation from the audience. Come Fall In Love marks Aditya Chopra's debut as the director and Rani Mukerji will watch the musical this weekend.
To note, Come Fall In Love is the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway and is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised by the minute. For those unaware, Vishal and Shekhar are also debuting as composers in the musical while Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer.
The musical also has 18 original English songs including a beautiful song ‘Love In Every Colour’ that celebrates the theme of inclusivity throughout the show.
The cast of Come Fall In Love includes Shoba Narayan as Simran, Austin Colby as Rog Mandel, Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Rupal Pujara as Lajjo, Vishal Vaidya as Ajit, Siddharth Menon as Kuljt, Kate Loprest as Emily “Minky” Soulard, Juice Mackins as Ben, Hannah Jewel Kohn as Cookie, Jeremy Kushnier as Roger Mandel, Sr., Amita Batra as Ensemble, and others.
Meanwhile, Aditya, Ashford, Benjamin, Dadlani & Ravjiani, the Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical creative team includes set design by Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by five-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Wiedeman, sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown), associate choreographer Shruti Merchant (Dhoom 1, 2 and 3), casting is by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting (Hadestown, Chicago The Musical) and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma (Ek Tha Tiger, Gunday, Fan), and production stage manager Anjee Nero (Almost Famous, The Heart of Rock & Roll).
