Rani Mukerji had miscarriage in 2020; reveals she lost second baby 5 months into her pregnancy

Rani Mukerji who was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has now revealed about a heartbreaking personal tragedy. She spoke about how she was pregnant in 2020 and had suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy.

Rani Mukerji opens up about having a miscarriage during her second pregnancy

According to the Business Today, Rani Mukerji revealed at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that in 2020 she had suffered a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy. Rani said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Rani Mukerji on getting Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway 10 days after miscarriage

She said, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”