Rani Mukerji has THIS perfect advice for young girls who aspire to become actors

The versatile actress Rani Mukerji has shared her experience after working in the entertainment industry for over 2 decades. She has also given advice to young talent.

Rani Mukerji has recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. She is known for performances in films like Black, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli and many more. She has done some iconic and powerful women on screen. The Ghulam actress still rules millions of hearts with her beautiful smile. Though she was on a maternity break for a long time, she returned back with Mardaani 2 in which played the role of a strong woman cop. She will be next seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Giving advice for the young girls wanting to make a career in Bollywood, Rani said, “My only advice would be that being an actress in the film industry is not easy. It’s a very, very difficult profession to be in as there are a lot of expectations that the audiences have from you once you become an established star. Also, to be able to work in different conditions is not very easy. Of course, on screen it all looks very glamorous and very easy and nice. It looks serene and beautiful especially the locations where we shoot sometimes but actually working in the industry is very very hard.”

She further adds, “So, if you are ready to work really hard and you really love the craft of acting then you should be there, not for any other reason because success, glamour, name, and fame come only when the audiences love you. The first and foremost thing is to work very sincerely so you gain loyal fans for life.” Rani also has Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in her kitty.

