Rani Mukerji is overwhelmed by the response to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: ‘In my entire career…’

Rani Mukerji , who was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, will next be seen in her upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood, and we got a glimpse of her brilliant acting in the trailer of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was released a few days ago. Karan Johar called it her ‘best performance’ to date, while Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and many other celebs were deeply moved by the trailer and heaped praises on Rani’s acting. Now, Rani Mukerji has reacted to the overwhelming response received for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer.

Rani Mukerji has now reacted to the great response received for the trailer of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Bollywood Hungama quoted her saying that the reactions to the trailer have been very special and overwhelming for her. Humbled on seeing the love showered by fans from across the world, her colleagues, friends, and family, Rani said that this is the first time in her entire career that she is witnessing so much love for her work. She said that she got a response like this the last time for her movie Black, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rani said that it’s rare to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer, and that seeing people get teary-eyed after watching just the trailer, is unheard of.

Rani Mukerji further said that people are connecting with the helplessness of a mother, and are baffled that it’s a true story. She is witnessing these kinds of reactions for the first time and is hopeful that the audience will really be moved to see her character Debika’s journey in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.