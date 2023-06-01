Rani Mukerji, Jehangir, Taimur Ali Khan and others attend Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday; PICS

Tusshar Kapoor is a doting father and never fails to make his son Laksshya feel special. His social media posts with his son is proof of the fact that they share a warm bond. Today is Laksshya’s birthday and the Kapoor family held a grand bash for the little one which was attended by a lot of friends and family. From Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor to Rani Mukerji, many of them attended the bash and we have got our hands on some pictures straight from the party. Scroll down to check out the fun pictures.

Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday party pictures

In one of the pictures, we can see Rani Mukerji arriving in an all-green outfit. She can be seen wearing an oversized green shirt with fringes in the front that she paired with green pants. She tied her hair in a bun and held a black coloured tote bag and black footwear. Kareena Kapoor Khan might be missing but both her sons were present. Taimur looked cute in a green tee and beige coloured tracks that he paired with white shoes. Ekta Kapoor was also present looking gorgeous. Jeetendra looked dapper in a blue jacket that he paired over blue denim. Jeh looked adorable as he held a big present in his hand while his nanny carried him in her arms.

Check it out:

Recently Tusshar Kapoor shared a video of him working out in the gym. He might be away from the limelight but manages to keep himself fit and fine. The video had him doing some intense workout and it sure was enough to motivate his fans to hit the gym.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji on how she picks movies, 'I read scripts only if I am interested in the main plot or storyline'