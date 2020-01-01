Rani Mukerji & Karisma Kapoor turn posers for Aditya Chopra & Karan Johar as they catch up in London; See Pics

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share photos with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra as they bumped into each other in London. Aditya Chopra turned a photographer with Karan to capture the actresses in the frame. Check it out.

Often when Bollywood stars head out for the holidays, they might bump into friends in different cities. Speaking of this, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra were holidaying in London when they bumped into Karisma Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra. As the divas bumped into each other in another part of the world, they decided to catch up over a cup of tea. Karisma was earlier on a vacay with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Karisma later headed to London where Rani and Aditya were vacationing. As they all met each other in London, Karisma shared some adorable clicks from their meeting. In the photos, Karisma can be seen posing with the Mardaani 2 actress. Rani can be seen clad in a white pullover with red pants while Karisma is seen striking a cool pose in a grey high-neck sweater with blue denim jeans. The two stars posed with their shades on and left their fans swooning.

In another photo, Karisma and Rani were joined by Karan and Manish. Karan can be seen sporting a handsome look in a vibrant jacket with black track pants and sneakers. Karisma captioned the photo, “Afternoon tea Thanks adi for participating behind the scene Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar@manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries.” Meanwhile, Rani’s recent release, Mardaani 2 is doing quite well in theatres. Her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy impressed everyone and Gopi Puthran’s debut directorial left a lasting impression on the minds of people. Now, Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

