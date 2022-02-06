Rani Mukerji on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise: Every actor dreamt of lip-syncing to her voice

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. The singer passed away at the age of 92. The singer, known as Nightingale of India, was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. Two days of national mourning has been announced and the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country. As the news broke, tributes began pouring in for the legendary singer. Reminiscing the good memories, actress Rani Mukerji said that Lata Mangeshkar was truly gifted and the industry thanks her for the countless memories and the songs she has left.

“Lataji is an institution and this is truly the end of an era.. though she is no more, her voice is immortal and will stay with us forever. Lataji was truly gifted and blessed, people would often say that goddess Saraswati resides in her voice, and what a coincidence that she left us one day after Basant Panchami.. she has left a big void in all our lives as India has lost its nightingale,” said Rani Mukerji.

She added, “She is and always will be remembered as one of the most integral people in the history of Indian cinema. Every actor past and present dreamt of lip-syncing to her voice and in my career, I had the good fortune of being able to do that in my film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. I will always cherish the memories I have of meeting her and getting her blessings through my career, she was kindhearted and always exuded warmth, there was truly an aura around her, and when we met she greeted us with so much love.”

“We as an industry can now celebrate her life and thank her for the countless memories and songs Lata Mangeshkar has left us with. Rest in peace Lataji……. Love you,” the actress said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar and others paid their last respects to the singer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar passes away: A look at the veteran singer's international achievements that made India proud

