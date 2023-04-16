Rani Mukerji looks all things regal in a floral saree as poses with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Fans react

Rani Mukerji is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress has managed to yet again impress the audience with her solid performance. Amid enjoying praises, Rani was seen attending the new store opening of fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in Mumbai on Saturday. Her picture with the ace designer has surfaced on the Internet and fans can't stop gushing over her beauty.

Rani Mukerji stuns in a white floral saree

On Sunday, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra took to social media and offered a glimpse of the new store opening. He also posted a picture with Rani and Sabyasachi and it stormed the Internet in no time. In the picture, the elegant Rani is seen donning a beautiful white floral saree. The actress styled her look with minimal accessories and a chic handbag. She looked stunning as always in a saree. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared on Instagram, fans were seen going gaga over her look. A fan wrote, "3 legends in 1 picture!" Another fan wrote, "Beautiful, indeed!" Manisha Koirala too commented, "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently watched Rani's film and she was impressed by her act. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

