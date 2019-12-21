Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2’s success: If it is making people take notice of situation then our job is done

Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 marks the return of daring cop Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screen. With the success of the film, Rani and the team of Mardaani 2 is elated. Here’s what she has to say about it.

After a long wait, a sequel of Rani Mukerji’s cop avatar Shivani Shivaji Roy returned to the big screens in Mardaani 2. The film has managed to impress audiences with its premise revolving around a serial rapist and murderer. The situation in the country for women and young girls has been portrayed with the gruesome reality in Rani’s Mardaani 2. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film showcases how Rani as the cop Shivani Shivani Roy pursues a young but brutal killer and rapist played by Vishal Jethwa.

The box office numbers of Mardaani 2 speak for itself and the film has managed to do quite well. On the success of the film, Rani spoke up and mentioned that if people of the country have become more aware of the threat to girls and have noticed the situation, then their job is done. Rani said, “Mardaani 2 is a reflection of the society and the times that we are living in and bringing up our daughters. I’m very happy that the film is resonating with audiences across the country because it has a very important message to deliver to them.”

Rani further added, “Our intention was to make India aware of the new and growing threat that women and girls face from underage criminals who are resorting to such violent crimes. If Mardaani 2 is making people sit up and take notice of this situation then our job is done. “ About the debutante director Gopi and actor, Vishal, Rani mentioned that both have put in a lot of hard work and that they are a good addition to Bollywood. Rani said, “If you ask me, as a debutant, both of them have delivered a film and a performance that will always inspire them to do better. They are a refreshing addition to Bollywood and I wish they continue to delight us in the years to come.”

Rani even spoke about how Shivani Shivaji Roy resonates with her and how Mardaani 2 is special for her. The actress said, “Mardaani 2 for me will always be extremely special because I’m deeply attached to the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her beliefs are my beliefs, her vision for society and India are my beliefs, her way to never stop from doing the right thing and always speaking up against injustice resonates with my core. She is an important cinematic character because she stands for women empowerment, she stands against gender inequality and I hope Shivani inspires many others to do the right thing and be more self-reliant.”

Mardaani 2’s box office business is doing quite well and the actress even visited the Shirdi Temple recently to offer prayers to Sai Baba for the success of her cop caper. Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Credits :Pinkvilla

