Rani Mukerji mourns Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar’s death; Says ‘I was meant to meet him soon…’

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is no more. He passed away at the age of 68. Pradeep Sarkar had directed films such as Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, among others. He was reportedly on dialysis and his potassium levels dropped suddenly. He was rushed to the hospital at 3 am, but unfortunately passed away at 3.30 am. Rani Mukerji, who worked with him in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani, has mourned his demise. She shared that she was shocked by the news, and that she was meant to meet him soon.

Rani Mukerji expresses grief over Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar’s death

“I'm very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him. We were planning to meet this week when I got back but it is just so unexpected. His wife (Panchali boudi) called me at 4 am when this happened, it is really sad and shocking that dada has passed away like this,” said Rani.

She further added, “Boudi had informed me that he was on remission and he was all ok. He was also shooting these last few days so I don't know how it all transpired in just a matter of a few hours. I'm sure everybody who knows Dada will feel his loss deeply the way I'm feeling it. I had a great connection with him, we've done a lot of work together over the years, so it's literally like losing a family member. My heart goes out to Boudi, Ronno and Raya as they were a very close-knit family and to all the people who worked in Dada's production house and those who have been attached to him over the years. It's going to be a great loss for them.”

Rani Mukerji said that she is really saddened by Pradeep Sarkar’s death because she was meant to meet him soon, and that she feels terrible about it. “You never realize how life is so unpredictable, you speak to a person and the next thing you know is that the person is not there. I will hold on to my last memory of him being so happy and excited for me as he had called me to share the feedback that he was getting for my film and me from all over,” said Rani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin mourns loss of Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar: I will remember him with eternal gratitude