Rani Mukerji on actresses playing strong lead roles on OTT than movies: 'As long as people see our work...'

Bollywood’s Mardaani Rani Mukerji is not just a talented actress but she’s also a cinema lover. More than just working behind the camera, the actress also loves to go out and enjoy a movie night and soak in the theatrical experience. The actress is also a big supporter of women’s rights and has always used her influential voice to raise awareness about the problems faced by them.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, the Hum Tum actor shared her thoughts on OTT platforms coming up with women-centric content as opposed to movies.

Rani Mukerji on actresses playing strong lead roles on OTT than movies

Rani has always believed in women getting important and leading roles in films and said that women must change the narrative. But in the current times, we are seeing women taking over streaming platforms as opposed to theatrical films. During the tête-à-tête, Rani was asked if she thinks streaming has changed the narrative for women.

Speaking her mind, the Hichki actor said, “Of course, I think anything that changes the landscape for women is best and women wanting to do it is best as long as people see our work because we actors can only thrive when people watch our work. We’re not working for five people watching our film, right? We want people all over the world to see our work.”

She reveals why some films can only be made for OTT

Reasoning why some films can’t be made for a theatrical experience, Rani said, “There are different reasons why a film cannot be made for theatrical experience whether it’s the monetization, whether the audience is really wanting to go and see a certain piece but they’re comfortable watching it in the confines of their homes, so be it. But my individual point is that I would try and give my audience a theatrical experience with the woman being the central character who is driving the narrative and hopefully, I would believe that the audience would come and watch it. As long as my producer can make money, I would continue doing that with theatrical films,” she divulged.

Rani’s work front

The actress was last seen in the 2023 legal drama film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. However, she is looking forward to being a part of Mardaani 3.

