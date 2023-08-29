Rani Mukerji on difference between actors of current and previous generation: 'We were not spoilt'

Rani Mukerji's most recent appearance was in the legal drama film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway earlier this year. Throughout her career, she has delivered impeccable lip-sync performances for numerous popular songs in Bollywood and films of other languages. In a recent interview, Rani shared insights about the skill of lip syncing and contemplated the distinctions between actors of her generation and those of the present day.

During a recent discussion with Film Companion, Rani Mukerji was questioned about the challenges of lip-syncing. The Black actress responded, “There’s no challenge. Abhi gaana laga, abhi lip-sync karti hoon (Put on the song, I can lip-sync now). I could be sleeping, the music could be on, and I could just start lip syncing in my sleep.”

Rani highlighted that actors from her generation had limited choices and fewer chances for second attempts. She explained, “I think actors of my generation or actors before my generation, we were not given choices, we were not spoilt. Karna hi hai bhaiya, we have to support our family, we have to do well. We have no choice but to do well. We have no other option. We have to give it our best, we have to work hard. There was no like we can get a second chance. Our fans forgave us a lot at that time," she said.

She also pointed out that during her time, fans were more forgiving, and actors weren't exposed to criticism due to the absence of social media. Rani observed, “Now I know why fans are so unforgiving because they are like sab kuch hai toh abhi karo na hard work. That time they knew we were working so hard so they forgave us. If we looked bad in a film, they didn’t really come down upon us so… Or they came, but we never got to know because there was no social media. So, it was in their homes which we never knew. Now because of social media, it's right there in your face."

