Rani Mukerji on Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway’s theatrical success: A good film will always find its audience

Rani Mukerji has been basking in the success of the recently released film Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway. Her film has struck the right chords among the audiences and not only fans but even several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to praise the star. Rani’s co-star Shah Rukh Khan too praised the actress for bringing out this real-life story on the silver screen. Well, the film in its first three days of release has recorded a collection of Rs 6.42 crore net in India. Rani in an interview has spoken about the love she has received from the audience.

Rani Mukerji speaks on Mrs Chatejee Vs Norway success

Rani Mukerji revealed that she is really happy to see the response from the audience because they have been giving the film so much love. She further added that a good film will resonate with the people and they will come out to the theatres to get an uplifting experience. Rani says, “I’m glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post-pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience.”

She says, “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs on theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh, and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it.” Rani adds, “It’s a great thing to have happened because we should have always focussed on making the best content for audiences anyway. A good film will always find its audience! By gods grace, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has found its audience! People are showering love on the film and the response is unparalleled!”