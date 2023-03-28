Rani Mukerji on the box office numbers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'There was a lot of challenge....'

Rani Mukerji has been basking in the success of the recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Her film has struck the right chords among the audiences and not only fans but even several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to praise the star. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakaraborty and adapted from her book The Journey of a Mother. Well, the film in its first three days of release has recorded a collection of Rs 6.42 crore net in India. Recently, in an interview, Rani opened up about the box office collection of the film.

Rani Mukerji on the success of Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway

Talking about the box office numbers of her recently released film, Rani said, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film, because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theatres.”

Furthermore, talking about the cynicism, the actress was quoted saying, “There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that.”

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. The film released on 17th March, 2023, in theatres. Rani portrays Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali woman who fights against a nation, after her kids are taken away from her.

