Rani Mukerji opens up about her most entertaining scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2; Find Out

Actress Rani Mukerji will be seen riding an ATV bike in Abu Dhabi for a comedy scene in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Rani said: "I think the ATV scene in the film, that is there in the trailer, is one of the most entertaining scenes that I have done and I'm sure that the audiences will also have a fun time watching that sequence."

Rani added that the point at which the scene comes in the film, is a time when Vimmy as a character is trying to do something out of the ordinary.

She added: "As in she has taken her anger to another comic level, so that scene is one that I have enjoyed doing because it has action and comedy, it was the closest that I could come to a comedy action film, that one scene alone and the way we have shot it in Abu Dhabi, is very very special."

"Also I don't know why I wanted to do the stunt myself, probably I was enjoying riding the ATV bike so much that I decided to do it which I was obviously advised not to, but I decided to do it anyway and I did end up injuring myself, but I guess there is no gain without pain and when I see the scene today, I'm just so glad that I did it the way I did."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, is an out-and-out comedy that will put two sets of con artists called 'Bunty' and 'Babli', from different generations, against each other.

