Rani Mukerji opens up on her true love; Says, 'My daughter Adira is my one true love'

Rani Mukerji talks about her bond with daughter Adira and reveals how she made her comeback on the silver screen post embracing motherhood.

Rani Mukerji plays an iron-willed cop in Mardaani 2. Stepping into the shoes of Shivani Shivaji Roy, she fights a remorseless criminal responsible behind a chain of brutal murders and rapes in the city. The actress sheds glam and goes fierce for her role; however, mention her daughter Adira and Rani turns all mushy. Rani Mukerji went on a break from films post her pregnancy. After 3 years of sabbatical, she returns to the silver screen with Hichki followed by Mardaani 2.

Speaking about daughter Adira in an interview with Mid-Day, Rani says that she understood true love after she conceived Adira. She reveals that it would make a difference if husband Aditya Chopra does not reciprocate her love, but her affection for daughter Adira is unconditional. She further says that more than Aditya, she gets influenced by Adira as she has her mommy wrapped around her little finger.

Rani Mukerji kept her career at an arm's length when she embraced motherhood. She credits her filmmaker husband Aditya for her return to the big screen and says that he pushed her to not let go of her individuality. She also spoke about how he motivated her to read scripts and that's how Hichki happened. Rani further says that women need to have supportive husbands at such a point because women are self-sacrificing by nature.

Rani Mukerji is an incredible actress spanning 20 long years in Bollywood. Her recent release Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13. The film saw an average opening day but soared high over the next few couple of days owing to positive reviews and critical acclaim.

