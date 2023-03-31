Rani Mukerji opens up on daughter Adira being premature: She was in the NICU for about 7 days

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress was recently a part of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want. It goes without a doubt that when two actresses who are also doting mothers meet, then they are definitely going to talk about their kids. Well, this is what happened when Kareena and Rani met and the Mardaani actress opened up about the time when her daughter was in the NICU.

Rani Mukerji revealed Adira was in the NICU after birth

Talking about her daughter Adira, Rani Mukerji revealed that in her case her daughter came to her two months before her due time. She further added that Adira was really tiny and she was stressed as a mother. Her motherly instinct kicked in as Adira was in the NICU for about 7 days when she was supposed to be there for 15 days. Further talking about how motherhood changes a woman, Rani said that there is something in women that changes instantly when they become mothers. “The minute you see the baby out of your system and you look at that baby's face, you suddenly realise that you're not important anymore. There's somebody else more important than you. It's the first time in our lives that we realise we love somebody more than ourselves. When that moment happened in my life, for me, there was nothing more important than my child."

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. The film released on 17th March, 2023, in theatres. Rani portrays Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali woman who fights against a nation, after her kids are taken away from her.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji on the box office numbers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 'There was a lot of challenge....'