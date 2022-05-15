Rani Mukerji opts for a colourful Sunday outing in floral short dress and matching bag; See PICS

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses of her time. She still enjoys a massive fan following and fans still love to see her on the silver screen. Well, paps never miss a chance to click her when the actress steps out of her house and today was one such day when Rani stepped out of her house all decked up and looked absolutely gorgeous. Rani was spotted outside a restaurant and it seems as if she stepped out for a lunch date.

In the pictures, we can see Rani Mukerji wearing a blue coloured short dress. The dress had several prints on it. From flowers to butterflies to birds the dress had everything. She left her hair open and wore big framed sunglasses. She carried a red, blue and yellow coloured bag in her hand. Her dress had pretty sleeves. She paired her attire with a white coloured flip flop and smiled brightly for the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IndiaToday.com, Rani Mukerji opened up about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially and how actor Kamal Haasan helped her through it. The actress revealed that her mother realized her dream before she could, but Rani thought that she never fit into the heroine category. Rani felt that she is the opposite of a heroine with short height, a wheatish complexion and a non-heroine-friendly voice. Rani Mukerji further added that Mr Kamal Haasan told her that she can’t measure her success by the height of her physical standing, but by the height of how much she can grow professionally.

On the work front, she will appear in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

