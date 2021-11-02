Rani Mukerji praises Bunty Aur Babli 2 co star Sharvari: She looks refreshingly breathtaking on screen

Actress Rani Mukerji, who will be soon seen reprising the role of Vimmi aka Babli in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', has praised debutante Sharvari and said that it is amazing to see talented newcomers come in industry as they will play a big role in shaping the industry.

Rani said: "Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for and she looks refreshingly breathtaking on screen. She has really surprised me with her craft and I feel she has a very bright future ahead of her.

"Sharvari is a very confident performer and has worked really hard for the film. It was evident when she was giving her shots because her skill as an artist shone through.

"It is amazing to see talented newcomers come in the industry because they will play a big hand in shaping the industry in the years to come."

Rani says a'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is the perfect launchpad for Sharvari.

"It presents her as the Hindi film heroine on the big screen. Her presence on screen is superb and she dazzles on screen."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which is set to release on November 19, is a rib-tickling comedy that will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other.

Rani feels Sharvari will wow audiences with her screen presence.

She said: "She will take everyone by surprise and hopefully audiences will give her a lot of love and appreciation for her hard work."

