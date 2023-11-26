Rani Mukerji recalls facing stage fright and stammering problem; admits ‘I was not there to be an actor’

Rani Mukerji is an actress who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades now. One by one with her impactful acting in movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Mehndi, she made her place in the industry. Hence, it’s shocking to hear that such a confident and prolific actor once struggled with stage fright and stammering.

Rani Mukerji recalls facing stage fright

Rani Mukerji recently attended the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa wherein she went back in time and recalled her struggling days in the industry. During a session, the Mardaani actress revealed how nervous she was when she was about to perform at a mahurat organized to announce a film. “I remember wearing this pink wedding attire with full dupatta, and I was 16 years old. It was meant to be this long dialogue, which I really mugged up. I took my talents as a good history student, and I just mugged up the dialogue, and I was really nervous,” she said.

Rani Mukerji's struggle with stammering

The Hichki actress further opened up, “I was very nervous because at that time I was not there to be an actor, but rather a good daughter who was doing what her mother said, and as my mother said, you just have to give it a try and do this, and I just thought that I had to do it to the best of my ability,” she said adding that there were many people in the audience and it was the first time she was exposed to a room full of people.

She continued, “I had never done stage plays in school. I used to do classical dancing so I was used to stage performance but not like dialogue delivery and I also had a tiny stammering problem.” However, when the director said ‘lights, camera, action’, she began delivering her lines.

“It came so naturally to me that I was shocked that I really did it, and then there was something in my heart like my instinct that told me that you can do this it is not such a big deal if you do something with your heart actually when you remove that fear that stage fright it, I think it comes naturally so like on that way I realized that I may do this,” the seasoned actress divulged.

