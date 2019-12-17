Rani Mukerji REVEALS about her fights with hubby Aditya Chopra and how they patch up

In a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia, Rani revealed her fights with Aditya over their daughter Adira. She said that when you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas.

Rani Mukerji, who was recently seen in Mardaani 2 is excited on receiving a great response from the critics as well as the audiences for her movie. Rani is one such actress who is rarely spotted with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. In a recent chat show with Neha Dhupia, Rani revealed her fights with Aditya over their daughter Adira. She said that when you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas. The two fight over their daughter Adira and then patch up via messages. The person who is unreasonable has to send the first message.

Rani further said that she is easily manipulated by Adira. Talking about bringing up a child in an environment where rape crimes are turning worse day by day, she told that she keeps telling Adira, “You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa, I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don’t want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough.”

Talking about Aditya's punctuality she said that Aditya wants to go and watch every trailer. So that starts 20 minutes before the movie time. He likes to go atleast half an hour before the actual movie starts. He likes to go to the theatre and see the lights go off.

Talking about Mardaani 2, it is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani. Rani Mukerji reprises her role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel. Mardaani 2 is inspired by true rape and murder accidents, the story follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old rapist (played by Vishal Jethwa). The movie released on 13th December 2019.

