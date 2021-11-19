Rani Mukerji reveals her daughter Adira coordinated her looks in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji, who appeared in Bunty Aur Babli 2, in a recent interview with a leading daily revealed that her daughter Adira thoroughly loved watching the movie. The actress even revealed that her daughter has a special connection with her new release.

Speaking to News18, Rani said, Adira has watched the film. “In fact, she was a part of the shooting process while I was shooting in Abu Dhabi and even helped me choose a lot of costumes and accessories. I remember I was in London, when Adira actually came along and insisted that she wanted to come and help me choose. She actually single-handedly chose everything and she has coordinated my looks. So, Adira has a special connection with Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Rani added that Adira loved her in the film and she really likes her doing comedy roles. “She loved me in the film. She really likes me doing comedy roles and never likes me doing serious films. She was laughing and rolling over while watching the film so seeing her enjoying the film fills my heart with happiness. In fact, she was quite intrigued with the fact that I have a 10-year-old son called Pappu in the film (Laughs). Probably when she grows I will know exactly what she feels as right now she is too small to articulate in proper expressions,” she added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Rani Mukerji. The actress will now appear in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.