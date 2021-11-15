Rani Mukerji reveals her daughter Adira’s review of her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji fans can’t keep calm these days. After all, her much awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to hit the theatres this week. The movie happens to be the much talked about sequel of her 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli. And while Rani will be seen reprising her role as Vimmi in the movie along with Saif Ali Khan as Bunty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Now, ahead of the release, Rani has revealed that how her daughter Adira has reacted to the upcoming con comedy.

To note, Rani has been a part of two movies post Adira’s birth in 2015 – Hichki and Mardaani 2. And while Bunty Aur Babli 2 happens to be her third outing, it is the only Rani starrer Adira has watched. And as per the actress, the little girl has given the movie a thumbs up. Talking about it, Rani said, “She thoroughly loved it,” adding that Adira’s reaction made the movie special for her. She further emphasised, “It was amazing to see her reaction to what I have done. She was laughing and rolling over while doing so. Making her laugh fills my heart with happiness. She had the best time, and it means the world to me.”

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani is quite hopeful for the movie which marks her onscreen reunion with Saif Ali Khan after a decade. “It is a true blue comedy that you can enjoy with your family. It is a good, clean film that is hard to come by. The industry no longer makes such universal films,” she added.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji on what made her relate to Saif Ali Khan on Bunty Aur Babli 2 set: He had Taimur, I had Adira