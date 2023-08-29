Rani Mukerji reveals she was 'first quintessential Sabyasachi bride'; says she will share wedding photos soon

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses to have graced the film industry. In her two-and-a-half-decade-long movie career, she has given some extraordinary movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardaani and more that still remain alive in fans' hearts. Most recently, her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has gained immense popularity and appreciation. Apart from her professional life, Rani is a private person when it comes to her personal life. In a recent interview, Rani Mukerji revealed she was the first quintessential Sabyasachi bride along with other details.

Rani Mukerji expresses her desire to share wedding photos soon

Rani Mukerji never shared her wedding photos to date. She had a private wedding with filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014 in Italy. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Rani expressed her desire to share her wedding pictures soon with her fans and followers.

The actress said, "Very soon I will come out with my wedding pictures also. And the quintessential Sabyasachi bride first. It's crazy yeah."

For the unversed, Rani and Aditya got married in a private ceremony in Italy on April 21, 2014. In 2015, the couple was blessed with their daughter, Adira.

Speaking about her professional life, recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani spilled the beans on Mardaani 3. Talking about the possibility of Mardaani 3, the actress said, "Yes, I would actually love to get back and wear Shivani Shivaji Roy's shoes. But it all depends on the scripting and the story and if we do get a very interesting story to go with the third installment, I think it will be fascinating to come back as Shivani Shivaji Roy because even I do enjoy playing the role of a lot."

During the chat with us, the actress was asked whether being selective about scripts helps her ensure that she doesn't go wrong with the script selection or not. Rani said, "I would always like to be associated to films and stories that I think people should know. That is my criteria and it comes not frequently. It takes time. So the amount of time I take to decide for my next film, that much time it takes for somebody to come up with a story as well."

