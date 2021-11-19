Rani Mukerji reveals she was insecure about her height; THIS actor’s words changed her perspective

Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, revealed her insecurities before entering Bollywood in a recent interview. She was insecure about getting into the film industry as she thought that she was “quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly.”

Speaking with IndiaToday.com, Rani opened up about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially and how actor Kamal Haasan helped her through it. The actress said, “Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

Rani Mukerji further added that as her journey began, she spoke to many stalwarts with whom she had the opportunity to work and one of them was Mr Kamal Haasan who told her that she can’t measure her success by the height of her physical standing, but by the heights of how much she can grow professionally. “So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey,” she said.

On the work front, The Hichki actor will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan as well. She will also appear in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.