Rani Mukerji reveals weekly ritual she follows with Aditya Chopra even today; ‘It’s lovely to hold hands...’

Rani Mukerji is an Indian actor who has done a lot of versatile roles in her career spanning more than three decades. From her debut movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996 to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in 2023, her career graph boasts of more hits than flops.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress was recently seen in an interview wherein she spoke about her relationship with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, and revealed the weekly ritual that she still follows with him.

Rani Mukerji talks about the weekly ritual she still follows with her husband Aditya Chopra

Rani was recently seen in an interview with Film Companion. During the sit-down chat, the actress spoke about her love for theatrical films and how she would always prefer watching movies on the big screen rather than at home on OTT platforms.

This is when Rani revealed that the best time Aditya Chopra and she have is when they go to watch a movie together. She revealed, “That's something that we continue to do every Friday.”

Rani stated that when they’re in Mumbai, they go to watch movies at the Yash Raj Films studio. However, when they’re outside India, they watch movies at public theatres.

“When we are outside India, we go everywhere, it is lovely to hold hands and all. It's quite nice,” she shared adding that her filmmaker husband still goes to Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre to watch movies.

About Rani and Aditya’s relationship

After dating for a while, Rani and Aditya Chopra got married at a private Bengali ceremony in Italy in the year 2014. The following year, she gave birth to their daughter Adira. A while back, Rani had revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2020 when she was five months into her second pregnancy.

Rani’s work front

Rani was last seen in the legal drama film Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway by Ashima Chibber. The movie that also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. During the interview, Rani admitted that she isn’t currently working on any projects.

However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she did express her willingness to work in Mardaani 3. She said, “Yes, I would actually love to get back and wear Shivani Shivaji Roy's shoes. But it all depends on the scripting and the story and if we do get a very interesting story to go with the third installment, I think it will be fascinating to come back as Shivani Shivaji Roy because even I do enjoy playing the role of a lot.”

