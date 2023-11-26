Rani Mukerji reveals why she couldn’t be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan; calls it 'unfortunate'

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is considered to be one of the most remarkable films in Bollywood. This evergreen cult-classic was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and released in 2001.

The film starred Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley in the lead roles. However, it's unfortunate that Rani Mukerji, who was approached for the film, couldn't be a part of it. She recently expressed her regret for losing the opportunity.

Rani Mukerji on not being able to do Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Rani Mukerji recently attended the prestigious 54th International Film Festival Of India in Goa. During the interactive session, the actress admitted, “The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn’t be part of was Lagaan because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film, and he said that “Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move”.

According to the actress, Aamir Khan wanted everyone to be at the shoot location and he had a particular way. However, the actress had already signed a film prior to Lagaan which was for about 20 days. Nonetheless, Rani revealed that Aamir refused to let her travel even for those 10–15 days, citing it to be unfair on his part to not let others travel.

“I also asked the other producers if they would be okay if I left the film because I would really like to do Aamir’s film, he’s a close friend of mine. But the producer refused to let me go. It was very sad,” the actress recalled.

About Lagaan

Lagaan released in the year 2001 was one of the successful projects of the year. It not only managed to receive commercial and critical success but also received international recognition.

Notably, Pinkvilla had earlier informed you that Rani who had been present at the opening ceremony of IFFI Goa in 2013, will be attending the event this year for the first time while discussing her craft and cinematic journey.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Speaking of Rani’s work front, the actress mesmerized fans with her stellar performance in her last release with Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was inspired by a real incident in 2011 where the child of an Indian couple was separated by Norwegian authorities.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reveals he doesn’t keep track of anyone’s box office numbers: ‘I don’t believe in bitching about people’