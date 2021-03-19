  1. Home
Rani Mukerji to ring in her birthday with fans before celebrating with her family; Says 'I look forward to it'

Actress Rani Mukerji will be turning a year older on March 21. In a recent chat, she shared how she will be interacting with fans and celebrating her birthday via Yash Raj Films' social media handles.
79769 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 12:08 am
Rani Mukerji to ring in her birthday with fans before celebrating with her family; Says 'I look forward to it'
Rani Mukerji's birthday celebrations on Sunday will include an interaction with her fans.The actress, who has stayed away from social media all this while, will talk to fans on the official Yash Raj Films Instagram handle.

"Since I'm not on social media, I look forward to spending time with my fans and people, who have been a constant support system for me over the years, through this annual social media interaction," says Rani. The actress says she has always received love and motivation from fans and she wants to thank them for always being there.

"I'm looking forward to bringing in my birthday with my fans first, even before I celebrate it with my family. Their love and relentless support has motivated me and validated all my film choices. So, this is my way of thanking them for being there and watching my back at every step of my journey in cinema so far," says Rani.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen in the film "Bunty Aur Babli 2", a follow-up of the 2005 superhit "Bunty Aur Babli".

Also Read|Rani Mukerji on being misunderstood several times: You don’t have to be miss congeniality and make all happy

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 2 days ago

Who cares

Anonymous 2 days ago

I love u Rani Mukerji

Anonymous 2 days ago

bull y husband hai iska

Anonymous 2 days ago

your husband is a bull y