Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 faces Coronavirus impact; Release date pushed ahead

There has been a rise in the cases of Coronavirus cases across the country. In some parts, lockdown has been announced. And seeing the pandemic situation getting worse, film releases have been pushed ahead. One such film is Aditya Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 which was slated to release on April 23rd. But given the seriousness of the second wave of Coronavirus across the country and the new restrictions that are being implemented currently, the film release has been put on hold till further notice.

“Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come,” informs a trade source.

“When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry,” says the source.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also be big in the overseas territories so one needs to calculate all these factors. It is definitely the correct move,” adds the trade pundit.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the new talented con men. The film will feature Rani Mukerji, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles.