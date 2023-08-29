Rani Mukerji says Aditya Chopra's newfound fame after The Romantics has 'spoilt' him

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She started out in the 1990s and gained acclaim for her strong on-screen presence and power-packed performances one after another. The Bunty Aur Babli actress tied the knot with Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra and has since been selective about choosing scripts. Recently, she opened up about her life with Aditya who is a known recluse in the industry.

Rani Mukerji talks about her hubby Aditya Chopra

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Rani said that Aditya is not a very outgoing person. “He’s just not outgoing with film people, but he’s quite outgoing,” she said. She also revealed that his appearance in the OTT documentary The Romantics has 'spoilt' him. "It's become a big problem, because I chose to marry a guy who isn't known." The actress also stated that she chose the right guy since both of them love to stay at home. She said, "I’m happy at home, he’s happy at home, we both are happy at home. It would’ve been really difficult if I had a husband who was like, ‘Hey, let’s go out partying’."

Rani Mukerji on actors from different generations

During the same conversation, Rani spoke about the differences between the actors of the previous and the current generation. She said, “I think actors of my generation or actors before my generation, we were not given choices, we were not spoilt. Karna hi hai bhaiya, we have to support our family, we have to do well. We have no choice but to do well. We have no other option. We have to give it our best, we have to work hard. There was no like we can get a second chance. Our fans forgave us a lot at that time." She also emphasized that fans back in the day were more forgiving.

Rani on work front

Rani was recently seen in the legal drama Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway. It was inspired by a real-life case where the children of an Indian couple were taken away by the Norwegian authority. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive response. Before that, Rani made an appearance in the documentary The Romantics. It traced the journey of Yash Chopra and how his filmmaking has had a profound impact on Bollywood.

