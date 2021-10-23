Rani Mukerji says Babli craves being centre of attention, Saif Ali Khan reveals how he made Bunty 'believable'

On Friday, fans of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan were in for a treat as the teaser of their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released. Finally, after 12 years, Saif and Rani would be seen together on the big screen and that too in the sequel to a blockbuster film about cons. Now, ahead of the trailer launch on Monday, Saif and Rani spoke about what their characters Bunty and Babli were up to post their retirement as cons at the end of the second part.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Rani shared that her character Vimmy aka Babli will be seen as a fashion designer in Furstaganj after leaving the path of conning people. Mukerji reflected on how Babli always used to love attention and hence, her fashion designing stint is also in sync with this. She said that despite being happy in her marriage, Babli is craving attention. Rani said, "Vimmy is bored being a housewife in a small town. She knows she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons. Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves being the centre of attention. She has decided to pursue fashion; her fashion choices are loud, colourful and happy because that’s what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj!"

On the other hand, Saif, who is stepping in as Bunty in the sequel, revealed that he had to gain and lose weight to make his character believable. He shared that Bunty, after retirement as a con, is now an overweight ticket collector and he had to make him believable. He said, "Not a day goes by without Rakesh missing the thrill he felt when he was the legendary conman Bunty. Though he has kept his identity a secret and enjoys his marriage with Vimmy, he misses the action, misses strategizing for cons that became the talk of the nation. Suppressing who he truly is and wants to be, impacts his health."

Saif shared, "I had to put on several kilos, and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I look back, I’m glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka Bunty looks believable." Further, Saif reflected on Bunty's character. He explained that Bunty, though has retired, 'misses' planning the cons. He also added that his character was a 'legend' at one time and now, is disappointed as he is a 'nobody' post retirement. He added, "He misses strategising for cons that became the talk of the nation. "

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as the new cons. In the teaser, we saw how ex cons Rani and Saif got into a tiff with new cons Siddhant and Sharvari. The banter between the two was loved and many are looking forward to the trailer. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

