Rani Mukerji says ‘meri jaan hai’ while posing with Kareena Kapoor; Fans react: Tina and Pooja reunite-WATCH

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Today, she was spotted by the paparazzi at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai, as she arrived to shoot for the chat show What Women Want season 4, which is hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was seen shooting for the chat show, and his pictures with Kareena went viral. Now, Rani Mukerji was also seen posing with her Mujhse Dosti Karoge co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the video that has surfaced on Instagram shows Rani showering Kareena with affection.

Rani Mukerji reunites with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her chat show

On Saturday, Rani Mukerji was seen arriving at Mehboob Studio in an easy breezy green printed maxi dress. She teamed the outfit with orange coloured heels, and kept her hair open. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Chanel outfit, and was seen in a black striped shirt paired with black logo-printed jeans. She paired the outfit with fuchsia pink heels, and was seen wearing hoop earrings. They posed together for the paparazzi, and were all smiles. Rani says ‘meri jaan hai’, while posing with Kareena.

In the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Rani played the role of Pooja, while Kareena played Tina. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Fans reacted to the video and while one wrote, “Pooja and Tina have reunited,” another one commented, “Literally 2 queens of Bollywood.” Kareena also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Rani, and she wrote, “Tina and Pooja #IYKYK.” Take a look at the video, and Kareena’s Instagram story!

Apart from Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Kareena and Rani have also shared screen space in other films such as Talaash, Yuva. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

