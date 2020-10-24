Rani Mukerji says she misses seeing her family this Durga Puja; Reveals her & Adira's plans for puja at home

Rani Mukerji opened up about the low-key Durga Puja celebrations this year due to COVID 19 outbreak. The Mardaani 2 star also shared how she is taking care of her daughter Adira amid the ongoing pandemic and her learnings from lockdown.

Every year, Rani Mukerji and her family get together on Durga Puja and celebrate the festival with great fervour. However, with COVID 19 putting a dampener on Durga Puja celebrations this year, things could be different for the actress and her family too. Speaking about the changes in her celebration plans this year, Rani shared what she is missing the most in the festive time in a recent interview. She further even revealed how she and her daughter Adira are planning to spend Durga Puja time at home.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Rani shared that this year, things are different with Durga Puja as it will be a low-key affair due to the health situation due to COVID 19. She further shared that the puja in a pandal in North Bombay will continue but prasad distribution, serving bhog and more have been cancelled this year in the light of the COVID situation in Maharashtra. Further, speaking about what she is missing, Rani shared that the thing that she misses is coming together of her entire family under one roof to celebrate. She shared that she and her family love to do things associated with the Durga puja like feed people and more. But this year, all has changed due to the pandemic.

Talking about it, Rani said, "I think what we are missing the most is the fact that once a year all the family members come together under one roof, but this year that is not going to happen. We also enjoy feeding so many people who come to visit our puja with our own hands. I think there is so much that has happened this year that to let go of one year of celebration is the most sensible decision that the family and the puja committee members have taken. We look forward to doing it next year once everything is better."

As she moved on to talk about her plans at home, Rani shared that her daughter Adira has learned more about the festival over the years. She shared that she was looking forward to taking her for darshan this year too. But, now, due to COVID 19, she will do a puja at home to keep the tradition alive. She said, "I will definitely be doing a small puja in my house, as my daughter is still very young, and I want to keep the tradition alive. So, I am going to do the Kanjak Puja on Ashtami, which I do every year. I have got new clothes made for my daughter, Adira, and I am sure that I will find a new sari for myself in my closet."

Rani even shared that due to COVID 19 lockdown, she got to spend time with her daughter at home. She revealed that Adira's online school kept her busy and occupied. However, she shared her concern for other kids who were missing out on an important part of childhood due to COVID 19. Further, she revealed that she feels sad that her daughter cannot do things like before due to a health scare and hoped things would get better. She said, "For me, it has been amazing, but as a mother, I am very saddened by the fact that my daughter is unable to do things, which she earlier could do."

Meanwhile, the actress completed her film Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot amid the ongoing pandemic. The film is a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli and will stars Rani, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It is helmed by Varun V. Sharma and has been shot in Mumbai as well as UAE. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and a new release date is yet to be announced.

