Rani Mukerji says Yash Chopra scolded her & Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Veer Zaara; Here’s why

An eternal love story in Hindi cinema, Yash Chopra’s directorial ‘Veer Zaara’ was released in 2004 and raked in the moolah at the box office. The narrative that spanned across decades starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the leading parts. Rani played a Pakistani lawyer who is adamant to make sure that SRK’s character gets released from the prison after spending several decades for no fault of his own. Rani Mukerji will be next seen in her upcoming venture ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ and to promote the film she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Rani candidly opened up about not being able to perform a crucial scene with Shah Rukh Khan because they both kept laughing till director Yash Chopra scolded them. Rani said, “Ab main Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali feeling laani hai, unko beti wali feeling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look into his eyes and romance him. That’s not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both could not do that).”

Rani further added, “Hum dono se nahi ho rahi hai. Aur hum hase jaa rahe hai. Finally, Yash uncle ne itna daanta hume, hum dono itne ghabra gaye ki humne bola, ‘Nahi nahi, abhi hume theek se karni padegi.’ But woh time pe itna mushkil hua tha (We both could not do it. We kept laughing. Finally, Yash uncle scolded us so much that we got nervous and vowed to do it properly. But at that time, it was very difficult).”

