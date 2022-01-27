Rani Mukerji to Shilpa Shetty, here's a list of Bollywood actors who took a sabbatical after tying the knot.

Over the years, several actors have paved the way for future actors and the industry by their actions, deeds or film choices. While several actors today continue to go about business and return to film sets weeks or days after tying the knot, there was a time when this wasn't common.

In the last few years, we have seen Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra tying the knot and resuming their professional commitments. However, there have been many actors who took a sabbatical from acting after their wedding and then made a killer comeback. Check out the list below:

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has treated her fans with some memorable performances but the actress took a back seat from film after tying the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. That year, Rani's blockbuster hit Mardaani released and in December 2015, the actress welcomed her daughter Adira. She then maintained all her focus on family and only made a comeback in 2018 with Hichki.

Madhuri Dixit

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl took a step away from the limelight back in 1999 when she married her husband Dr Sriram Nene and moved to the US. Despite being in the US, Madhuri did not quit films in the conventional sense and continued to shoot. However, the actress took a break after welcoming her first child in 2003 and then in 2005. It was only in 2007 that she made a celebrated comeback with Aaja Nachle.

Shilpa Shetty

Today, Shilpa Shetty is known as an entrepreneur, actress, mum, a yoga diva and a wife. When she began in the early 90s, Shilpa Shetty won hearts slowly and steadily with her performances and film choices. She got married to Raj Kundra in 2009 and took a sabbatical from being under the spotlight. Even though Shilpa's fans missed her, the actress built several other professional fronts and that too successfully. She made her official comeback in 2021 with Hungama 2.

Sridevi

The late Sridevi has rightfully earned the tag of India's first female superstar. She tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and welcomed her first daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 1997. Post this, Sridevi took an extended break and devoted her time in raising her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. The actress only returned once in 2004 and then enjoyed her family. It was her big 2012 comeback with English Vinglish and later Mom that remains fresh in our memories.

Karisma Kapoor

The reigning, uber cool and stylish actress of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor swayed an entire generation of movie buffs in her favour. The actress married businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2003 and by 2004, Karisma took a break from work. In 2005, she welcomed her first child and daughter Samaira. Karisma did not do films until 2006 and then returned with a single release. Since then, Karisma has either done cameos, voiceovers or been a guest judge, until her digital debut in 2020 with Mentalhood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Another major name in the history of female superstars is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress got married in a grand wedding to Abhishek Bachchan back in 2007 and dished out some impressive and strong performances until 2010. However, after welcoming her daughter Aaradhya, the actress took a sabbatical and made a comeback four years later with the box office dud Jazbaa.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby: Get ready for sleepless nights