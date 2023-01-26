Rani Mukerji shines bright in yellow in a fresh still from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway; New release date revealed

Actress Rani Mukerji , who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is all set to feature in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Earlier today, a new still of Rani from the film was unveiled along with the changed release date. It was supposed to hit theatres on 3rd March 2023, but the makers have now postponed the film.

In the picture shared by the production house, Rani is seen sporting a yellow saree and clicking a selfie with her kids. The trio is seen sitting in front of Goddess Saraswati. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, the makers released a new still from the film. Along with the still, they announced the new release date. It is now slated to release on 17th March 2023. Sharing the still with fans, the production house wrote on Instagram, "On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs." Have a look:

In the film, Rani will be seen playing the role of an immigrant Indian mother who battles against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber.

In a statement earlier, the Hum Tum actress spoke about the film. She said that these are the stories that need to be told. She said, "These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group. These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love."