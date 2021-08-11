Rani Mukerji to shoot Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in Estonia in bio bubble instead of Norway for THIS reason?

Rani Mukerji recently left her fans excited when she headed to shoot Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with the cast and crew of the film from Mumbai. While all thought Rani is off to Norway, but a report claims she has headed to Estonia for a shoot. Wondering the reason? Well, a daily report that it is due to the cumbersome process to get visas for team. Rani, who had made headlines when the film was announced, was seen making her way out of Mumbai recently with her daughter Adira.

Now, as per a Midday report, director Ashima Chibber took the entire cast and crew to Estonia for a shoot instead of Norway. The report claimed that getting visas for the entire team of Rani starrer was a tough task and hence, to avoid any delay in a shoot for the prep heavy film, it was decided to be shot in Estonia. Not just this, the report states that Rani will shoot in a bio bubble in Estonia. It also claims that Rani's schedule will be a start-to-finish one for the next 45 days and that she plans to wrap up the film by October.

A source told the daily, "Norway was producer Nikkhil Advani and the director’s original choice. They wanted to be as true to the source material as possible. But getting visas for the team was proving to be a cumbersome task in the current circumstances. The makers did not want to wait too long as it’s a prep-heavy film. So, they decided to shoot in Estonia in a bio-bubble after the necessary permissions were procured by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios."

Well, Norway or not, fans of the actress are waiting to see her next outing on the big screen. Last, Rani was seen in Mardaani 2 and it managed to win the hearts of the audiences. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is reportedly based on a true case back in 2011 when a couple's children were taken by Norway welfare services as they were deemed unfit to raise a child. Besides this, Rani has already shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The release date is yet to be announced for it.

