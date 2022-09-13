Rani Mukerji smiles with Shoba Narayan aka Simran as she watches Aditya Chopra’s 'Come Fall In Love'; PICS

Rani Mukerji recently jetted off to San Diego, California to watch her husband Aditya Chopra's Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love (CFIL) It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. Come Fall In Love is the musical adaptation of Chopra's classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that will open in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre on September 14.

Now, the main lead of the show, Shoba Narayan, who plays Simran shared a picture with Rani on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shoba captioned the photos: "Thank you Rani for your words. So thrilling to have you in our audience last night. #comefallinlove #ddlj @yrf." The duo is seen smiling as they posed for the photos at Old Globe Theatre. Just a while ago, Shoba shared yet another picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Back for round 2 of Come Fall In Love."