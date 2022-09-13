Rani Mukerji smiles with Shoba Narayan aka Simran as she watches Aditya Chopra’s 'Come Fall In Love'; PICS
Rani Mukerji is currently in San Diego to watch Aditya Chopra's Broadway musical debut 'Come Fall In Love.'
Rani Mukerji recently jetted off to San Diego, California to watch her husband Aditya Chopra's Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love (CFIL) It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. Come Fall In Love is the musical adaptation of Chopra's classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that will open in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre on September 14.
Now, the main lead of the show, Shoba Narayan, who plays Simran shared a picture with Rani on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shoba captioned the photos: "Thank you Rani for your words. So thrilling to have you in our audience last night. #comefallinlove #ddlj @yrf." The duo is seen smiling as they posed for the photos at Old Globe Theatre. Just a while ago, Shoba shared yet another picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Back for round 2 of Come Fall In Love."
Check out the photos:
The cast of Come Fall In Love also Austin Colby as Rog Mandel, Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Rupal Pujara as Lajjo, Vishal Vaidya as Ajit, Siddharth Menon as Kuljt, Kate Loprest as Emily 'MinkySoulard, Juice Mackins as Ben, Hannah Jewel Kohn as Cookie, Jeremy Kushnier as Roger Mandel, Sr., Amita Batra as Ensemble, and others. Meanwhile, unlike the Bollywood movie, which chronicled the love story of Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran, the musical will follow the lives of Simran, an Indian girl, and Roger, an American.
In the statement that reads like an invitation to the world to watch Come Fall In Love (CFIL), Aditya Chopra said the aim behind the film's musical version is to showcase Indian culture to the world audience. Aditya announced the musical adaptation in October 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukerji will be seen in Ashima Chibber's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji goes to San Diego to watch hubby Aditya Chopra’s Broadway musical debut 'Come Fall In Love'