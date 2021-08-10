Rani Mukerji splurges Rs 7.12 crore on a sprawling sea view apartment; These celebs are her neighbours

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has invested in a posh new property in Mumbai’s Khar locality. The apartment which offers a clear view of the majestic Arabian sea was apparently registered last month. Rani’s new property is a 4+3 BHK flat, inside a gated community in Khar, that is slowly becoming a celebrity favorite. According to reports, Mukerji’s plush apartment was priced at a whopping 7.12 crores. Her new pad is in a 22-storey highrise, with a total area of 3,545 sq ft.

The apartment provides a range of facilities including car parks, an artificial rock-climbing area, an outdoor fitness station, and if these were not enough, it also has a star gazing deck! With Rani moving in to this plush property, she will be neighbours with several celebrities including the likes of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and cricketers like Hardik and Kunal Pandya. Mukerji completed 25 glorious years in the industry a few months back. In her career, she has delivered several spectacular and award-winning performances, that make Bengali Beauty, an icon for Indian cinema.

Talking about her journey, actress Rani said, “My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity.”

On the work front, The Hichki actor will be next seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She was last seen in the 2019 film Mardaani 2. She will also feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring as well. The release of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic.

