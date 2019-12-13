Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 LEAKED online hours after its release; Read On

It looks like some audiences couldn't wait for everyone to watch the movie in theaters and hence have leaked it online and the fans who have no patience to watch it in the theatres have already started downloading it.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 hit screens today. The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the film by the critics as well as her fans. The actress is back as Inspector Shivani Roy. She has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police in the film. Mardaani 2 has managed to spark a conversation on the threat young women and girls are susceptible to every day. Netizens are calling the movie as impactful, amazing and much more.

However, it looks like some audiences couldn't wait for everyone to watch the movie in theaters and hence have leaked it online and the fans who have no patience to watch it in the theatres have already started downloading it. It is available on piracy sites like TamilRockers.Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 full movie has been leaked in HD print on TamilRockers, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others. The movie was released just today and is already available online. This is not a good thing for the makers of the movie and the Film Industry.

Due to movies being available online, viewers prefer downloading it and watching it home but there are some who would like to experience movies only on the big screen. But the fans are now a pro at searching brand new movies online. Well, only time can tell whether the makers will take strict action against these sites. Talking about Mardaani 2, directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old villain played by Vishal Jethwa. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.

Credits :Latestly

Read More