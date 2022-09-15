Rani Mukerji strikes a pose with members of hubby Aditya Chopra’s Broadway musical Come Fall in Love; PICS

Rani Mukerji and her producer-husband Aditya Chopra recently jetted off to San Diego, California to watch the latter’s debut as a director in the Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love (CFIL). It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It is the musical adaptation of Chopra's classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and has opened in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre on September 14. Over the last few days, quite a few pictures of the gorgeous Rani have surfaced on social media as she obliged members of the musical with pictures. And now, we have come across the latest ones. Rani Mukerji at Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall in Love Musical

Last night, an Instagram user called Rohit Gijare, an actor, choreographer, and dancer by profession, and part of the musical, took to his social media space and shared a slew of photos with his team. A couple of pictures also featured Rani Mukerji, as the actress posed with them for pictures. In one picture, she was seen dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a black tee-shirt and a pair of trousers. In another photo, the actress was seen donning a red and white printed maxi gown. She wore her hair down and rocked the red lipstick. Sharing the pictures, Rohit penned a note expressing gratitude to Rani and Aditya Chopra in the caption. It read, “Living the dream. Thank you Adi sir & Rani ma’am for hosting this wonderful night! Celebrating all our hard work with these beautiful humans. Tonight we PREMIERE, Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical tonight (red-heart emoji) Beyond excited for you to see our show!” Take a look: