Rani Mukerji wears blue on her birthday, hubby Aditya Chopra clicked getting ice creams; PICS

It is Rani Mukerji’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. The actress seems to be in a celebratory mode today and was spotted celebrating her special day with hubby Aditya Chopra. Today was that day when Aditya, who often stays away from the limelight and media glare too was clicked in the city, and that too with ice-creams in his hand. It looks like the filmmaker stepped out to buy dessert for his wife.

In the picture, we can see Rani Mukerji wearing a dark blue short dress. She has left her hair open and worn big framed sunglasses. Her dress has several abstract prints that look very quirky. The actress has completed her look with black sneakers. Aditya Chopra, on the other hand, can be seen in a blue hoodie that he has paired with light blue denim. The filmmaker is holding ice-creams in both his hands. It is very rare that Aditya’s pictures ever come out but today even he was clicked.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Rani Mukerji opened up about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially and how actor Kamal Haasan helped her through it. The actress revealed that her mother realized her dream before she could, but Rani thought that she never fit into the heroine category. Rani felt that she is the opposite of a heroine with short height, wheatish complexion, and a non-heroine-friendly voice. Rani Mukerji further added that Mr. Kamal Haasan told her that she can’t measure her success by the height of her physical standing, but by the heights of how much she can grow professionally.

On the work front, she will appear in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

ALSO READ: On her 44th birthday, Rani Mukerji opens up on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: It will resonate with every Indian